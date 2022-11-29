Pet of the Week: Butterfly

EUGENE, Ore. -- Butterfly is a cute, friendly kitty looking for a home that’ll give her a chance for a good life!
Greenhill Humane Society says Butterfly quickly became a staff favorite not only for her friendly personality, but also because she’s only got three legs! Greenhill says Butterfly showed up at their door when she was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital by a good Samaritan and then transferred to the shelter. Greenhill says she was having difficulty walking, so their vets ran some x-rays and determined they needed to amputate her right hind leg. Greenhill says that after the operation, Butterfly is much more comfortable and just as playful as any other cat!
Butterfly is shy around new people and is looking for a calm, quiet home that will allow her to adjust to her new settings at her own pace. Greenhill also says Butterfly is FIV positive, meaning she has a compromised immune system and will need to go to an indoor home and have regular veterinary visits. Greenhill says this also means she should be the only cat in the home, unless the other cats are also FIV positive. Despite all that, Butterfly is as sweet as they come, and will make a great feline companion for someone willing to give her the attention she needs!
Butterfly was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Butterfly or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.