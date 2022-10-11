Pet of the Week: Butters

EUGENE, Ore. – Butters is a sweet orange bunny rabbit looking for a nice, calm home where she can get all of the love!
Butters is an adult Palamino bunny who loves to exercise and munch on snacks like lettuce, carrots and parsley. According to Greenhill Humane Society staff, Butters can be a bit picky about how her enclosure is laid out, batting at people with her little paws if they try to move things around. Once she gets out of the cage though, she loves ear rubs, and is looking for a family who will take the time to let her settle into a new home.
Butters would do best in an inside home without rambunctious kids. She weighs about six pounds and is spayed, microchipped and litterbox trained. Greenhill staff say they will happily teach any prospective adopters who are unfamiliar with caring for a rabbit the ins and outs of bunny care. Butters has been at the shelter for four months after coming in as a stray, and is ready to find a loving forever home.
Butters was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Butters or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.