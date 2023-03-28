Pet of the Week: Cashew

EUGENE, Ore. -- Cashew is a rare guy, a fun-loving and charming chinchilla!
Cashew is a one-year-old grey long-tailed chinchilla, which staff at Greenhill Humane Society say is a rare find. They said he quickly won them over with his friendly personality, and he can often be found climbing on their shoulders and hanging out on their heads. Cashew is adventurous, curious, and very social, but he prefers a quiet and calm environment and bonds with his people quickly.
Cashew would have to go to an inside home. Chinchillas like Cashew can live up to 10 years, and are most active in the mornings and afternoons. They are herbivorous, and use dust baths to clean their dense, thick fur. Cashew would be a super sweet addition to a family, and the team at Greenhill would be happy to tell a prospective adopter everything they need to know about caring for him.
Cashew was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Cashew or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.