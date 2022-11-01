Pet of the Week: Clint

EUGENE, Ore. -- Clint is an energetic, smart dog who is on the hunt for a loving, active home!
Greenhill Humane Society says Clint is a handsome, intelligent German Short-Haired Pointer mix who loves playing in the yard and going for daily walks. He’s about 8 years old, but he loves a good adventure, toy or hike. At the end of the day, Clint is a very loyal fellow and would love to curl up on the couch and cuddle with his people.
Greenhill says Clint knows tricks like “sit,” “lay down,” and “shake,” and needs lots of mental stimulation. They also say this 55-pound dog has a very active prey drive, so he wouldn’t do well in a house with a cat. However, Clint loves to please people and the humane society says he’s done well with dogs in the past. Clint ain’t bad or ugly; he’s a very good boy that will make an excellent addition to an active household!
Clint was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Clint or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.