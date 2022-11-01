 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A SMALL CRAFT
ADVISORY, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. Squally showers and
isolated thunderstorms may produce outflow gusts of up to Gale
Force today.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Pet of the Week: Clint

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Clint

EUGENE, Ore. -- Clint is an energetic, smart dog who is on the hunt for a loving, active home!

Clint is a strong pointer mix

Greenhill Humane Society says Clint is a handsome, intelligent German Short-Haired Pointer mix who loves playing in the yard and going for daily walks. He’s about 8 years old, but he loves a good adventure, toy or hike. At the end of the day, Clint is a very loyal fellow and would love to curl up on the couch and cuddle with his people.

Greenhill says Clint knows tricks like “sit,” “lay down,” and “shake,” and needs lots of mental stimulation. They also say this 55-pound dog has a very active prey drive, so he wouldn’t do well in a house with a cat. However, Clint loves to please people and the humane society says he’s done well with dogs in the past. Clint ain’t bad or ugly; he’s a very good boy that will make an excellent addition to an active household!

Clint is super friendly and loyal

Clint was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Clint or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Tags

Recommended for you