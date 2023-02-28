Pet of the Week: Coconut

EUGENE, Ore. – Coconut is a super friendly senior kitty looking for a cozy home to see out the rest of her days in comfort and safety!
Coconut is a gorgeous 15-year-old fluffy black cat. Because of her age, Greenhill Humane Society says she has a few chronic medical issues, but she is a very friendly and affectionate girl who loves attention. Greenhill says she loves being a couch potato and resting in warm, cozy hidey holes, and loves getting her lush coat brushed daily.
Greenhill said Coconut likes to be the queen of her castle and would do best as the only pet in the home. She would do best with cat-savvy kids as, despite her gentle and sweet demeanor, she’s still a senior kitty. Coconut is absolutely deserving of a relaxing home to spend the autumn of her life in, and would be a perfect cat friend to keep a family company.
Coconut was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Coconut or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.