Pet of the Week: Devon

EUGENE, Ore. – Devon is a very handsome cat who was brought into the shelter as a stray, is healing from an injury and is hoping for a relaxing forever home!

Devon is a 7-year-old domestic longhair cat with a gray coat, white chest and bold green eyes. Greenhill Humane Society said Devon was a neighborhood stray before someone saw him limping and brought him in out of concern for his health. It’s a good thing they did, too – Devon was found to have a broken pelvis. Greenhill staff said they don’t know how long he was living with the injury, but after being neutered and getting the necessary treatment, he’s on the road to recovery! Now, he’s looking for a relaxing home that he can call his own.

Greenhill staff said Devon is a very friendly and affectionate cat, and he’s very social and loyal. However, prospective adopters should know that he is Feline Immunodeficiency Virus positive, meaning he has a compromised immune system. Even so, Greenhill said he should do very well with an indoor home and regular visits to the veterinarian. He can’t interact with other cats unless they are also FIV positive, but he might do well with a calm dog friend after a slow introduction.

Devon is ready to adopt and go to a new home, and he’s part of Greenhill’s Cat-a-Pawlooza special. Until July 16, his adoption fee, as well as the adoption fees for any other cat older than one year, is just $23.

Devon was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Devon or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.