Pet of the Week: Dorit

EUGENE, Ore. – If you’re looking for a super energetic and playful dog to bring home, Dorit is your gal!
Dorit is a friendly and affectionate 2-year-old pit bull mix with black fur and white markings. Greenhill Humane Society says she can be a bit shy upon first meeting someone, but once she warms up she quickly becomes your best friend! She’s very rambunctious and loves walks and running around the yard. Greenhill says Dorit is very polite on a leash, and when she’s all worn out from running around so much she’d be a delightful couch buddy.
“I love Dorit!” a Greenhill staffer said. “She is so playful when she shows off her toys and is extremely affectionate and gentle. She gives little kisses often.”
Greenhill says Dorit should be the only dog in the home, and would need a lengthy introduction to any potential cat friends. She would do best with kids that can give her space when she needs it. Dorit weighs about 60 pounds, and is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccines. Greenhill says she’s currently in a foster home getting lots of love, so a prospective adopter would have to call Greenhill to set up an appointment to meet her. Dorit is a lovely, energetic dog who would make a great companion for a loving family.
Dorit was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Dorit or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.