Pet of the Week: Fanny Bananny

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Fanny Bananny

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Fanny Bananny, a mellow young lady who would love nothing more than to find her permanent morning walking buddy!

Greenhill Humane Society staffers said that Fanny Bananny loves running around with her toys as well as snoozing on a warm and comfy couch. She’s an instantly charming loving four-year-old mixed breed whose sweet demeanor enraptures all who meet her, Greenhill staff said.

“She is so calm and polite, enjoys attention, gentle and a really nice dog,” a Greenhill Humane Society volunteer said.

Fanny Bananny is spayed, microchipped, up to date on her vaccines and weighs about 80 pounds, Greenhill staffers said. Greenhill said that while Fanny Bananny has done well meeting other similarly sized and calm dogs at their shelter, she should meet any dog siblings prior to adoption. She may do well with cat siblings after a slow introduction period, Greenhill said.

More information on Greenhill pet adoptions and other services can be found online.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

