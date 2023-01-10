Pet of the Week: Flipper

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14
seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 9 to 14 ft at 24 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14
seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 9 to 14 ft at 24 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Pet of the Week: Flipper

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Flipper

EUGENE, Ore. -- Flipper is a smart, energetic dog with a lot of energy who is up for anything and looking for a new home!

Flipper runs around the yard

Flipper’s a 9-year-old mixed breed dog with a handsome black and white coat and a knack for going tippy-tappy with his little paws when he’s waiting for a treat. Don’t let his age fool you; he is young at heart and still a very active dog. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Flipper can be a little handling sensitive at first, but once he warms up he is very friendly and easygoing. Greenhill staff also say Flipper is very intelligent and loves to play with stuffed toys.

Flipper does a big smile

Greenhill staff say Flipper should meet any possible dog buddies at the shelter before he goes home, and will need a slow introduction to any cat friends. He weighs about 50 pounds, and is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. Greenhill says Flipper is a little underweight, so his new family will need to help him gain weight and stay healthy. Flipper would be a great family dog to take on walks and then curl up on the couch to nap with, and he’d love to go to a new forever home!

Flipper was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Flipper or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet Flipper, the most handsome, loyal dog around! He is a 9-year-old large mixed breed with a beautiful black and white coat. Don’t let his age fool you, he is young at heart and is still an active pup. He is easy going and up for anything. He can be little handling sensitive but once he warms up, he is a friendly gentleman. We’ve noticed what a smart guy Flipper is and how much he loves stuffy toys. Learn more about him at www.green-hill.org.

Tags

Recommended for you