Pet of the Week: Flipper

EUGENE, Ore. -- Flipper is a smart, energetic dog with a lot of energy who is up for anything and looking for a new home!
Flipper’s a 9-year-old mixed breed dog with a handsome black and white coat and a knack for going tippy-tappy with his little paws when he’s waiting for a treat. Don’t let his age fool you; he is young at heart and still a very active dog. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Flipper can be a little handling sensitive at first, but once he warms up he is very friendly and easygoing. Greenhill staff also say Flipper is very intelligent and loves to play with stuffed toys.
Greenhill staff say Flipper should meet any possible dog buddies at the shelter before he goes home, and will need a slow introduction to any cat friends. He weighs about 50 pounds, and is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. Greenhill says Flipper is a little underweight, so his new family will need to help him gain weight and stay healthy. Flipper would be a great family dog to take on walks and then curl up on the couch to nap with, and he’d love to go to a new forever home!
Flipper was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Flipper or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.