Pet of the Week: Forbes

EUGENE, Ore. -- Forbes is a silly boy looking for adventure and a loving forever home.
Forbes is a handsome, sturdy 3-year-old pit bull. Staff at Greenhill Humane Society love him for his goofy demeanor and great big smile. He loves playing with toys, snacking on cheese, and getting head scratches. Greenhill staff say Forbes is very affectionate towards those he trusts, greeting them with a wiggly butt and adorable snorts while he sniffs around.
Greenhill says Forbes doesn’t do well with other dogs, so he should be the only pet in the house and would do best with an experienced pit bull owner. He will also need some time to adjust to his new home, but once he’s settled he will make an excellent buddy for a loving family. Forbes is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Forbes was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Forbes or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.