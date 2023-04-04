Pet of the Week: Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – TGIF! Friday is a rambunctious pit bull mix with a lot of energy and joy to share!
Friday is a day of the week. Friday is also a two-year-old pit bull mix with a silly and rambunctious personality in search of a new home. Greenhill Humane Society says Friday would love an active family or adventure partner who can take her on daily walks, fun hikes, or trips to the coast to run around. When she’s all tuckered out, Friday is a very affectionate dog that loves being with her people and giving them lots of kisses.
“She is a happy wiggly gal! She loves having conversations with us and getting snuggles,” a Greenhill staffer said. “She loves to share her joy with everyone around.”
Friday is two years old and weighs about 60 pounds, according to Greenhill staff. Her playful demeanor means she’s been sociable with other dogs at the shelter, but Greenhill staff said any prospective adopters should bring any dog roommates by the shelter for a meet-and-greet first. Friday has a ton of energy, so Greenhill says she probably wouldn’t do well with cats and would do best with older kids who know how to handle a dog. Friday is just as nice as her namesake, and she’d love to share her joy and energy with a new family!
Friday was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Friday or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.