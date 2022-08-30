Pet of the Week: Georgia

EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgia is a sweet old lady ready to find a forever home where she can lounge on laps and get lots of chin scritches.
Georgia is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell cat with a charming and affectionate demeanor. Greenhill Humane Society says she was found as a stray, but she quickly impressed them with her kind and cuddly behavior. Georgia might be getting up there in age, but she’s got a lot of life left and a lot of love for a lucky adopter.
Greenhill says Georgia has a thyroid condition she is taking medication for, so any prospective adopter will have to be committed to her health care needs. Her history with other animals is unknown, but she might be able to live with a calm dog or another cat after a slow introductory period.
Georgia was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Georgia or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.