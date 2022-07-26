Pet of the Week: Georgie

EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgie is a wacky, adventurous gal with a ton of energy in need of a loving home.
Greenhill Humane Society says Georgie is just one-and-a-half years old and still has a lot to learn. She has so much energy, so she needs to go to a home with a yard to play in where she can get lots of exercise and training. Greenhill says Georgie has played well with other dogs in the past, but recommends prospective adopters bring their dogs to meet her first. Her boisterous energy would probably be too much for her to live with a cat.
Greenhill Human Society says Georgie has been doing well with positive reinforcement training at the shelter, but still has to learn not to jump up on people. Greenhill staff says Georgie’s adoption fee includes spaying, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, post-adoption support and more.
Georgie was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Georgie or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.