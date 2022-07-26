Pet of the Week: Georgie

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...



* WHAT...High temperatures 93F to 98F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 50% chance that high
temperatures will begin to drop into the low 90s or lower by
Saturday. Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the
lower 60s most nights between now and Saturday.




PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE WILLAMETTE AND LOWER
COLUMBIA RIVER VALLEYS UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.org
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Pet of the Week: Georgie

  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgie is a wacky, adventurous gal with a ton of energy in need of a loving home.

Greenhill Humane Society says Georgie is just one-and-a-half years old and still has a lot to learn. She has so much energy, so she needs to go to a home with a yard to play in where she can get lots of exercise and training. Greenhill says Georgie has played well with other dogs in the past, but recommends prospective adopters bring their dogs to meet her first. Her boisterous energy would probably be too much for her to live with a cat.

Pet of the Week Georgie is goofy

Greenhill Human Society says Georgie has been doing well with positive reinforcement training at the shelter, but still has to learn not to jump up on people. Greenhill staff says Georgie’s adoption fee includes spaying, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, post-adoption support and more.

Pet of the Week Georgie smiles

Georgie was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Georgie or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

