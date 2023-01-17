Pet of the Week: Gia

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM PST Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&