Pet of the Week: Indiana

  • Updated
EUGENE, Ore. – Indiana’s a super sweet senior kitty looking for a quiet home where he can slow down, relax and get lots of pets!

Pet of the Week Indiana slinks along

Indiana is an 11-year-old feline with a lot of life left and a mellow, calm personality. He’s very affectionate and loves coming over to his people to get head pats and purr loudly. He’d be the perfect couch buddy for anyone with lots of warm blankets and cat trees for him to lounge in, Greenhill Humane Society said.

Pet of the Week Indiana looks sleepy

Greenhill said Indiana would take a while to adjust to a new setting after adoption, but once he’s settled in his lovely personality will shine. Indiana should be the only pet in the home. He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on his vaccines. Once he’s all settled in, Indiana will make a delightful addition to his new family!

Indiana is Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Indiana or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

