Pet of the Week: Jicama

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jicama is a super friendly, super sweet shorthair Siamese kitty cat looking for a place to call home.
Jicama is about one year old and has cream and black fur with big blue eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she loves head scratches, lots of toys to play around with, and relaxing in comfy blankets. They say the best home for Jicama would be one where she could get outside every now and then to explore around and take in some fresh air.
Greenhill says Jicama should be the only cat in the home, but might do well with a dog who can be calm around cats. She would also do best with kids who are willing to give her space when she needs it. Greenhill says Jicama is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Jicama was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.