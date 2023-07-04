Pet of the Week: Kona

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Kona, a big dog with a big heart full of love who is seeking her forever family!
Greenhill Humane Society staffers tell us that Kona’s goofy, silly, and loves to play. One look into her deep, expressive brown eyes leaves you with no doubt of her loving nature, especially when she greets you, Greenhill said.
“What a wonderful, friendly, affectionate hound girl!” a Greenhill volunteer said.
Staff said Kona, a four-year-old hound dog, is a big fan of the outdoors, taking long walks and taking in all the scents that she can, and is an adventurer who would love to join her forever family on any kind of outing. Kona also loves to play with toys and laying in the warm sun, Greenhill said.
Kona would do best with no other small animals in her forever home, and should meet any dog siblings at the shelter prior to adoption, Greenhill staff said. Greenhill said that she would also make a wonderful best friend for children who respect her space.
Kona is a bigger pooch at 85 to 90 pounds, is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations, Greenhill staff said.
Kona is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Kona, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.