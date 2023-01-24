 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Kono

EUGENE, Ore. – Kono is a cuddly, curious rabbit with a knack for exploring who would love to go to a new home!

Kono is an adorably playful bunny with patchy orange and brown fur and brown eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she can be a bit shy with new people, but she warms up to them quickly. She loves head pats, attention and exploring, but Greenhill says Kono should be the only rabbit in the home.

Greenhill staff said Kono is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccines. She is making progress on litterbox training, and must be adopted to an inside-only home. Greenhill staff say they’d love the chance to educate anyone who might want to adopt the lovable Kono, but doesn’t know much about caring for rabbits.

Kono was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Kono or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

