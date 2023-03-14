Pet of the Week: Lennox

EUGENE, Ore. – Lennox is hoping to be hopping into his furever home, just ahead of the spring Easter season!
This handsome male Lionhead mix rabbit weighs 2.15 pounds and is a sweet, loving bunny who was found as a stray. He’s enjoyed much love and snacks during his stay at Greenhill Humane Society. The short-haired hare has brown fur and eyes and features an adorable fuzzy-cheeked face and hips.
Lennox is litterbox trained, neutered and microchipped. Greenhill says that this fuzzy, friendly rabbit is extremely sociable and loves to be petted and is ready to hop on into the hearts and inside-only household with children.
Lennox is Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Lennox or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.