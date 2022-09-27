Pet of the Week: Lilly and Mercy

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lilly and Mercy are an inseparable pair of friendly rabbits that need a new loving home!
Lilly is a black and white two-year-old lady. Mercy is a white one-and-a-half-year-old gentleman. Together, they are a very friendly and lovable pair of best friends forever. Greenhill Humane Society staff says Lilly and Mercy are a tightly bonded pair, and must be adopted together. They have a very special bond and can often be found curled up cuddling with each other. They are looking for a new home with plenty of space to play and relax in, as well as loving owners to give them plenty of snacks to chew on together.
Greenhill staff say Mercy and Lilly each weigh just over 4 pounds. They are both spayed, neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccines. They will have to go to an inside-only home and will be fine with older kids who can respect their space. Greenhill staff say they would be happy to provide plenty of resources for a new rabbit owner who might not know much about what it takes to provide a happy home for a pair of bonded bunnies.
Mercy and Lilly were Tuesday’s Pet(s) of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Mercy and Lilly or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.