Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, south
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at
12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. Small
Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Pet of the Week: Lilly and Mercy

Pet(s) of the Week - Lilly and Mercy

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lilly and Mercy are an inseparable pair of friendly rabbits that need a new loving home!

Lilly is a black and white two-year-old lady. Mercy is a white one-and-a-half-year-old gentleman. Together, they are a very friendly and lovable pair of best friends forever. Greenhill Humane Society staff says Lilly and Mercy are a tightly bonded pair, and must be adopted together. They have a very special bond and can often be found curled up cuddling with each other. They are looking for a new home with plenty of space to play and relax in, as well as loving owners to give them plenty of snacks to chew on together.

Greenhill staff say Mercy and Lilly each weigh just over 4 pounds. They are both spayed, neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccines. They will have to go to an inside-only home and will be fine with older kids who can respect their space. Greenhill staff say they would be happy to provide plenty of resources for a new rabbit owner who might not know much about what it takes to provide a happy home for a pair of bonded bunnies.

Mercy and Lilly were Tuesday’s Pet(s) of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Mercy and Lilly or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet the very adorable bonded bunny pair, Lilly (black and white) and Mercy (white)! Together they make up a very friendly, lovable best friend duo! They love each other very much and must be adopted together. Mercy and Lilly are beautiful rabbits that would make a family very hoppy! www.green-hill.org

