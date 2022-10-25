Pet of the Week: Lion

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own.
Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
Greenhill says Lion came to them as a stray, so they don’t know much about his previous history. They say he might do well with cat-savvy older kids or a dog after a long, slow introduction process. However, they also say that Lion should be the only cat in the home. Lion is a sweet old man waiting for a loving family to welcome him home!
Lion was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Lion or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.