Pet of the Week: Luna

  Updated
Pet of the Week Luna saying cheese

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Luna, an 11-pound Flemish Giant rabbit who is large and in charge!

This big, beautiful one-year-old bunny is loving and curious, Greenhill Humane Society staffers said. Greenhill said she loves going through tunnels and getting lots of pets, and her larger size at 11 pounds means there’s more of her to love! Luna’s needs include a home with lots of space so she can run around, and also lots of snacks on which to nom.

Pet of the Week Luna bein' cute and such

This buff bunny is quite photogenic, which is a good thing since Luna loves to have her picture taken, Greenhill staff said. Greenhill said that while Luna is waiting to be spayed and microchipped, Luna can be placed on hold prior to adoption. She would do best with older children who can respect her space and treat her gently when she wants attention, the humane society said.

For those new to rabbits, Greenhill has plenty of resources to help newbies get started.

Pet of the Week Luna just chillin'

Luna is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. If you are interested in Luna, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

