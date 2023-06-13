Pet of the Week: Maze

EUGENE, Ore. – Do you enjoy outdoor adventures? So does Maze, this beautiful and very social shepherd mix!
Maze is four years old and is looking to be the forever best friend for an outgoing family that enjoys an active lifestyle, according to the Greenhill Humane Society. Greenhill staffers said that from camping trips to going for runs or walks, Maze loves adventuring into the great outdoors and is an excellent cuddle companion, too.
This beautiful and sociable shepherd mix weighs between 75 and 80 pounds with tan and black fur, and is equal parts sweet and goofy, Greenhill staff said.
“Maze is the sweetest girl and is always so friendly despite how tough she looks,” said a Greenhill volunteer. “She is the ultimate gentle giant – so loving!”
Greenhill staffers said that Maze is very affectionate and frequently loves to give hugs, knows how to sit and shake, and would love to continue training and learning more tricks.
Maze should meet any dog siblings at the shelter prior to adoption, and a slow introduction to any kitty friends, Greenhill said. Humane society staff said that she is also spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccines.
Maze is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Maze, or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.