Pet of the Week: Milkshake

EUGENE, Ore. -- Milkshake is a curious and friendly little loaf of a guinea pig who is looking for a new home!
Greenhill Humane Society says Milkshake is a 2.5-year-old crested guinea pig, which means his fur is short and grows in one direction except for the crest on his head. He is pretty big for a guinea pig, but he loves lap time and being held. Greenhill says he can be a little reserved at first, but he warms up pretty quickly -- especially if someone gives him some fresh cilantro.
“I love how glorious of a guinea pig he is! His size and luscious fur is amazing and he’s so outgoing when he’s on the floor exploring,” a Greenhill staff member said.
Milkshake could do well with another guinea pig, but he’d need some time to adjust and lots of space to roam. Greenhill says he’d gave to go to an inside-only home, and would make a lovely family pet with a little bit of patience and a lot of love. Greenhill says their staff would love to teach any prospective adopters the ins and outs of caring for guinea pigs.
Milkshake was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Milkshake or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.