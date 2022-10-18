Pet of the Week: Molly

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH THE
WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled pattern is expected to begin
Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong frontal
system is forecast to move through the waters Friday afternoon and
evening. This will result in potential wind gusts to 30 kt as the
front approaches. More importantly, wave heights will build to 8
to 12 feet by late Friday night. These heights are several feet
higher than they have been over the past several days.

Strong northwest flow behind the frontal system will maintain
gusty wind, with gale force gusts possible over the outer waters
during the weekend. Seas build to 14 to 17 feet Saturday and
remain around 15 feet through Sunday. Some model guidance suggests
combined wave heights could get close to 20 feet.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts.

Pet of the Week: Molly

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Molly

EUGENE, Ore. -- Molly is an active, sweet dog with a lot of love to give in search of a new forever home.

Pet of the Week: Molly smiles for the camera

Greenhill Humane Society says Molly is a chocolate-colored pit mix who is about six years old. She loves to wag her tail and show off her adorable smile to anyone who comes by. Greenhill staff say Molly is a very active and loyal dog with a lot of energy, and will enjoy regular walks and adventures with her new favorite person!

Pet of the Week: Molly in the sun

Greenhill staff say Molly should be the only pet in the home. She would do best with older kids who are savvy with dogs, as she has little experience with them. Greenhill says Molly’s adoption fee would include spaying, current vaccinations, microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, post-adoption support and more. Greenhill staff say Molly can be shy at first, but once she warms up to people, she is very jumpy and sweet.

Molly was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Molly or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Tags

Recommended for you