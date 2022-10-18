Pet of the Week: Molly

EUGENE, Ore. -- Molly is an active, sweet dog with a lot of love to give in search of a new forever home.
Greenhill Humane Society says Molly is a chocolate-colored pit mix who is about six years old. She loves to wag her tail and show off her adorable smile to anyone who comes by. Greenhill staff say Molly is a very active and loyal dog with a lot of energy, and will enjoy regular walks and adventures with her new favorite person!
Greenhill staff say Molly should be the only pet in the home. She would do best with older kids who are savvy with dogs, as she has little experience with them. Greenhill says Molly’s adoption fee would include spaying, current vaccinations, microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, post-adoption support and more. Greenhill staff say Molly can be shy at first, but once she warms up to people, she is very jumpy and sweet.
Molly was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Molly or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.