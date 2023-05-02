Pet of the Week: Mr. Guinea Pig

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Mr. Guinea Pig, who’s a goofy, friendly fellow ready to find his forever home!
This two-year-old Peruvian piggy is a friendly and very social fellow who would make an excellent best friend to a loving companion, according to Greenhill Humane Society staffers. Mr. Guinea Pig’s long back fur will need frequent trims to prevent matting, Greenhill said.
Mr. Guinea Pig weights 2.8 pounds and he loves sitting on laps, getting lots of pets while snacking in cilantro, Greenhill staffers tell us. Greenhill said this sweet little piggy needs an indoor-only home and, for a family seeking endless smiles, would make a wonderful pet!
Mr. Guinea Pig was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Mr. Guinea Pig or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.