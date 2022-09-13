Pet of the Week: Mr. Man

EUGENE, Ore. -- Mr. Man is a 4-month-old male guinea pig who is super social, curious and always has something to say.
Mr. Man has a big personality for such a small guy. He has brown and white fur with brown eyes and is an American Guinea Pig so his fur stays short. Greenhill Humane Society staff say after being surrendered into the shelter Mr. Man was reserved but has become more confident every day.
He is shy about being handled but still loves all the attention. He would do best with older children who can respect his space and must be adopted to an inside-only home. He weighs 1.5 pounds and will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam.
Mr. Man was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Mr. Man or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.