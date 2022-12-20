 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South to southwest wind 15 to 20 kt, with gusts to 25 kt.
Winds will becoming more westerly later this afternoon. Seas 4
to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Pet of the Week: Nala

EUGENE, Ore. – Nala is a gorgeous shorthair kitty with a curious demeanor in need of a new family!

Nala is a two-year-old cat with soft grey and white fur. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she is super sweet, friendly, social and affectionate, and loves getting lots of attention and pets. Greenhill says Nala was abandoned when her previous family moved away, but a caring neighbor brought her to the shelter.

Nala is a curious cat who likes to look out the window, so she would probably do best with some access to the outdoors in her new home. Greenhill says she should do alright with a dog or cat buddy after a slow introductory period, and would do great with kids. Nala will make a perfect companion for a family looking for a friendly cat that loves to cuddle up on the couch.

Nala was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Nala or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Learn more about Nala at www.green-hill.org.

