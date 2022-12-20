Pet of the Week: Nala

EUGENE, Ore. – Nala is a gorgeous shorthair kitty with a curious demeanor in need of a new family!
Nala is a two-year-old cat with soft grey and white fur. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she is super sweet, friendly, social and affectionate, and loves getting lots of attention and pets. Greenhill says Nala was abandoned when her previous family moved away, but a caring neighbor brought her to the shelter.
Nala is a curious cat who likes to look out the window, so she would probably do best with some access to the outdoors in her new home. Greenhill says she should do alright with a dog or cat buddy after a slow introductory period, and would do great with kids. Nala will make a perfect companion for a family looking for a friendly cat that loves to cuddle up on the couch.
Nala was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Nala or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.