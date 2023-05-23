Pet of the Week: O'gui

EUGENE, Oregon – Meet O’gui, our Pet of the Week who is one sweet black cat that would absolutely love to cross your path!
Greenhill Humane Society staffers say this sweet domestic shorthair kitty has a big heart and has big, loud purrs when she’s happy. Upon arrival at the shelter, a vet’s discovery of a tumor made it necessary to remove his left eye, but O’gui is still a very handsome boy with his remaining green eye, Greenhill staffers said.
Greenhill said that O’Gui is all about love, pets, and lap time, loves to talk, and drools when he is happy. A volunteer at Greenhill describes him as “sweet and friendly, curious about what he sees outside.”
O’gui needs an inside-only home, and may do okay with a cat or dog sibling with a slow introduction, Greenhill staffers tells us. O’gui previously lived in an adult-only indoor home with one other cat, but may do well with older, cat-savvy kids, Greenhill said.
O’gui is very sociable and, once comfortable in his new home, will be very loyal and to his furr-ever purr-ents, the humane society said. Greenhill said that O’gui is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations.
O'gui was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in O'gui or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.