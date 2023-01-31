Pet of the Week: Oscar

EUGENE, Ore. – Oscar is a dapper fellow with a sociable demeanor and a knack for cuddles who is looking for a loving new home!
Oscar is a 1-year-old shorthair cat with a gorgeous black and white coat. Greenhill Humane Society staff say he can be a little shy at first, but he warms up fast and his curious, friendly personality quickly shines through. Oscar can be very outgoing, and loves being around his people. Greenhill says he’d be a perfect cat friend for cuddles on the couch, and he does well playing alone when he needs independence.
Greenhill says Oscar has no previous history with other cats or dogs, but expects he might do well with them after a slow introductory period. Oscar was an indoor-only cat before coming to the shelter, and he is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccines. Oscar is a social kitty with a lot of love to give in search of a family that can give him lots of love, treats and toys!
Oscar was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Oscar or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.