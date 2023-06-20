Pet of the Week: Peter

This week’s Pet of the Week is Peter, a sociable, large and in charge American mix rabbit who, when he’s happy and he knows it, wags his tail!
Greenhill Humane Society staffers tell us that this one-year-old hare is very social and full of personality. He’s not afraid to jump up toward his humans for attention and loves being around his people, so a family that will provide lots of socialization is ideal, Greenhill said. The Greenhill staff said that treats are a great motivator for Peter, who is a playful, confident, and loving companion. His ideal forever home would be indoor only and spacious with lots of room to roam and play, Greenhill said.
Staff said that Peter is litter box trained, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Greenhill has plenty of resources to help anyone new to rabbits get started, the human society said.
Peter is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Peter, or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.