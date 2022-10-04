Pet of the Week: Rafe

EUGENE, Ore. -- Rafe is a goofy, silly puppy dog with a lot of energy and a charming smile who needs a loving, active home.
Greenhill Humane Society says Rafe is a 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix with a big personality and stunning hazel eyes. He is a very active dog who needs an equally active family, so he would love to be someone’s new adventure buddy for hikes, runs or other outdoor activities. Because he’s just a puppy, humane society staff say Rafe needs an owner willing to give him structure, exercise, and continued positive reinforcement training. Once Rafe masters the basics, he should be a fantastic companion!
Greenhill says Rafe has done well with similarly sized dogs in the past, but should meet any canine roommates before going home. They also say Rafe probably wouldn’t do well with cats, as he is still young and needs training and impulse control. Rafe is about 60 pounds and is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.
Rafe was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Rafe or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.