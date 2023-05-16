 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Ramen

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week Ramen

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Ramen, a one-year-old guinea pig who is looking for love!

Pet of the Week Ramen

This cute little fellow is a bit on the shy side, but warms up quickly… particularly when enticed by cilantro or parsley pieces, Greenhill Humane Society staffers said. Greenhill said Ramen is looking for a second chance at a happy home, as his previous family discovered they were allergic to him.

Ramen’s a playful fellow, enjoying being picked up and handled as well as scurrying about and hiding in multiple tunnels and hidey holes, Greenhill said.

Ramen’s a crested guinea pig, as indicated by the toupee-like swath of hair on top of his head, Greenhill staffers said. He needs an indoor-only home, though he does love laying in the sun on fresh-cut grass in the safety of an enclosure!

Pet of the Week Ramen

More information on Greenhill pet adoptions and other services can be found online.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet 1-year-old handsome guinea pig, Ramen, who is looking for love! This cutie was returned to the shelter after his previous family discovered they were allergic to him. Now, he is looking for his second chance and a comfortable home to run around with. Upon initial meeting Ramen is a little shy but warms up very quickly, especially if there is a cilantro or parsley piece involved! He likes having multiple tunnels and hidey holes to play in and enjoys being picked up and handled.

Ramen is a crested guiniea pig which means his fur is short except for the crest on top of his head and weighs 1.90 lbs. He would make a wonderful family companion pet that can provide him with lots of attention and plenty of room to roam. He must be adopted to an inside only home. If you are interested in adopting some of our wonderful guinea pigs or just want to learn more about guinea pigs as family pets, please call Greenhill for resources. Learn more at www.green-hill.org.

Tags

Recommended for you