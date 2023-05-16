Pet of the Week: Ramen

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Ramen, a one-year-old guinea pig who is looking for love!
This cute little fellow is a bit on the shy side, but warms up quickly… particularly when enticed by cilantro or parsley pieces, Greenhill Humane Society staffers said. Greenhill said Ramen is looking for a second chance at a happy home, as his previous family discovered they were allergic to him.
Ramen’s a playful fellow, enjoying being picked up and handled as well as scurrying about and hiding in multiple tunnels and hidey holes, Greenhill said.
Ramen’s a crested guinea pig, as indicated by the toupee-like swath of hair on top of his head, Greenhill staffers said. He needs an indoor-only home, though he does love laying in the sun on fresh-cut grass in the safety of an enclosure!
More information on Greenhill pet adoptions and other services can be found online.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.