Pet of the Week: Rhino

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Rhino, a pit bull terrier mix who’s all about love and having fun!
This handsome, high-energy four-year-old boy weighs about 60 pounds and loves to play, according to Greenhill staff. Rhino promises to always greet you with a smile and sloppy kisses, and would love to find an active family to take him on adventures and outings, Greenhill staff said.
“We love what an affectionate and snuggly dog Rhino is and how his tail is always wagging!” a Greenhill staffer said. “He’s an extremely happy dog that will be sure to make his new family feel very loved!”
Greenhill staff said Rhino should meet canine friends at the shelter prior to adoption and should also be gradually introduced to kitty siblings. He would also do well in a family with older children that continues to teach him with positive reinforcement, Greenhill staff said.
Rhino is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines, Greenhill staff said.
Rhino was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Rhino or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.