EUGENE, Ore. – For those seeking a loving, affectionate lap cat, our Pet of the Week, Rosie, would love to make your acquaintance!
According to the Greenhill Humane Society, Rosie’s a senior kitty at 10 years young, and is big fan of lap time with lots of pets. This floofy domestic longhaired girl also loves to get lots of cuddles and is hoping to find a calm family who will spoil her with daily brushings and lots of love, Greenhill staff said.
Staffers at Greenhill said that Rosie has no prior history living with other pets, so it is unknown how she would do sharing a home with another animal but may do well after a slow introduction to an animal sibling. Rosie does prefer the company of adults or respectful, cat-savvy young adults, and is also spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines, Greenhill said.
Staff said that Rosie is no stranger to being pampered, and anyone who meets her will surely fall in love with her sweet demeanor!
Rosie is Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. If you are interested in Rosie, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.