Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Pet of the Week: Sparrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week Sparrow

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sparrow is a young, energetic dog who is super smart and eager to please!

Pet of the Week Sparrow looks at ya

Sparrow is a one-year-old brown lab and retriever mix who is currently being taken care of by a foster parent. Greenhill Humane Society says Sparrow loves romping around the yard, and would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. He’s also super snuggly, and loves sleeping in bed with his foster parents and hopping up on their couch. Sparrow is a well-rounded dog that will shine in his new home with a little patience and love.

Pet of the Week Sparrow playing

Greenhill says Sparrow enjoys the company of other dogs, but is still learning how to properly play with them. As such, he would do best as the only dog in the home as he grows up but could do alright with certain dogs. Sparrow would be best suited to a cat-free home with older kids. Greenhill says he weighs about 65 pounds, and is neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated. Sparrow is currently in a foster home, so Greenhill asks prospective adopters to call the shelter to set up a meeting before heading out to see him.

Sparrow was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Sparrow or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

