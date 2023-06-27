Pet of the Week: Stan

EUGENE, Ore. – Stan is a senior gentleman kitty who would absolutely love to find a forever family to share his life with!
This handsome eight-year-old brown and black domestic shorthair mix feline fellow is a sweet and affectionate soul who loves making friends with any kind humans he meets, according to Greenhill Humane Society staffers.
Greenhill also said that Stan is the biscuit-making king, loves sleeping in his cat tree, and enjoys getting head pats. Stan’s favorite toy is his fishing pole, and makes an excellent couch companion, Greenhill staff said.
Greenhill said that although Stan was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism when he arrived at Greenhill’s shelter, he is now on proper medication and seeking a quiet, restful home where he can continue to gaining weight. Stan might do well with a dog or cat sibling with a slow introductory period, and would also do well with children, Greenhill tells us.
Greenhill staffers said that Stan is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Stan is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Stan, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.