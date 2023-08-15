Pet of the Week: Tamera

EUGENE, Ore. – Our Pet of the Week is a happy, loving pup named Tamera who is all smiles at the thought of finding her forever family!
Greenhill Humane Society staffers tell us that Tamera is the definition of a lap dog. This 70-pound, two-year-old mixed breed is the longest-term dog resident at Greenhill’s shelter, staff said. When she first arrived, she was malnourished and scared of people, but after working with staffers she is now a bubbly, smiley bundle of love, Greenhill said. Staff said that Tamera loves to give giant hugs, lots of kisses, and get plenty of cuddles.
Along with enjoying walks with human companions, Tamera also enjoys getting her zoomies out and letting loose in the shelter’s yards, Greenhill staff said.
Staffers tell us that Tamera has made a lot of progress working with them, and she needs a patient family with older kids that will give her time to earn her trust, and would ideally be the household’s only dog. Tamera might do okay with a cat sibling with training and supervision, but she has an unknown history with cats, Greenhill staff said.
Greenhill also said that Tamera is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all of her vaccines.
Tamera is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. If you are interested in Luna, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.