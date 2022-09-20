Pet of the Week: Trixie

EUGENE, Ore. -- Trixie is a sweet old cat with a talent for cuddling and a need for a loving family.
Trixie is a senior citizen at 14 years old, but age hasn’t dulled her sweet, affectionate nature. She has a gorgeous orange and black tortoiseshell coat and big green eyes, and she loves getting head scratches and treats. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Trixie is the perfect cuddle companion for lounging on the couch, and would do best in a calm and quiet home.
Greenhill staff say Trixie has experience with dogs who have a calm demeanor, but doesn’t have any history of living with other cats. Even so, she might do alright in a house with calm animals and kids. Once she gets settled in, Trixie might also crave access to the outdoors to get some fresh air every once in a while. If you’re looking for a sweet senior companion, Trixie is the right cat for you!
Trixie was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Trixie or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.