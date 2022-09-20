 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Pet of the Week: Trixie

Pet of the Week Trixie

EUGENE, Ore. -- Trixie is a sweet old cat with a talent for cuddling and a need for a loving family.

Trixie is a senior citizen at 14 years old, but age hasn’t dulled her sweet, affectionate nature. She has a gorgeous orange and black tortoiseshell coat and big green eyes, and she loves getting head scratches and treats. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Trixie is the perfect cuddle companion for lounging on the couch, and would do best in a calm and quiet home.

Pet of the week Trixie looks

Greenhill staff say Trixie has experience with dogs who have a calm demeanor, but doesn’t have any history of living with other cats. Even so, she might do alright in a house with calm animals and kids. Once she gets settled in, Trixie might also crave access to the outdoors to get some fresh air every once in a while. If you’re looking for a sweet senior companion, Trixie is the right cat for you!

Trixie was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Trixie or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Trixie is a 14-year-old senior gal with so much love to give! She adores head scratches and loves getting treats! She would make the purrfect lap cat and cuddle companion to her loving new family.

