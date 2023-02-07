Pet of the Week: Ursula

EUGENE, Ore. -- Ursula is a lovely lady with a big smile and a lot of energy who is looking for a new forever home!
Ursula is a two-year-old pit bull mix with a black coat and white spots on her belly and toes. She makes the cutest little snorts when she’s happy and loves to lean in for pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they adore this dog, and love spending time with her on long walks and cuddle time.
Ursula does not enjoy being around other dogs, so she would need a new family that can give her all the attention as the only pet in the home. Ursula would do best in a household with older kids. She weighs about 58 pounds, is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. She loves being outside running around with toys, and will thrive with an active family.
Ursula was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Ursula or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.