Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Pet of the Week: Ursula

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Ursula

EUGENE, Ore. -- Ursula is a lovely lady with a big smile and a lot of energy who is looking for a new forever home!

Pet of the Week Ursula has a big smile

Ursula is a two-year-old pit bull mix with a black coat and white spots on her belly and toes. She makes the cutest little snorts when she’s happy and loves to lean in for pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they adore this dog, and love spending time with her on long walks and cuddle time.

Pet of the Week Ursula plays in the grass

Ursula does not enjoy being around other dogs, so she would need a new family that can give her all the attention as the only pet in the home. Ursula would do best in a household with older kids. She weighs about 58 pounds, is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. She loves being outside running around with toys, and will thrive with an active family.

Ursula was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Ursula or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet smiley girl Ursula! This lovely lady makes the cutest little snorts when she’s happy and loves to lean in for pets. She is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix with a black coat and white spots on her belly and toes. She does not enjoy being around other dogs so she is looking for a new family that can give her all their attention and love. She loves being outside running around with toys and will thrive in an active family to accompany outings with. All the staff and volunteers at the shelter adore this pup and enjoy spending time with her on long walks and cuddle time. A staff member said, “This is the greatest dog! She is so sweet, loving, and also a blast to play with! She is hilariously quirky and will make someone the best friend they could ever ask for!" Learn more at www.green-hill.org.

