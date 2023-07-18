Pet of the Week: Yohan

If Yohan’s floppy ears and soulful gaze doesn’t capture your heart, then perhaps his striking blue eyes will!
Our Pet of the Week is a friendly three-month-old lop rabbit who’s extremely sociable, according to Greenhill Humane Society staffers. Greenhill staff also tell us that while this diminutive little bunny may be small in size, but is fully packed with oodles of personality.
Yohan would love to find a family with young children who will play with him and hop around the house on adventures, Greenhill said. Greenhill’s staff tells us that Yohan also loves to get all the snacks!
Yohan is working on his litter box skills and has a medical release that Greenhill staff will review in greater detail with his new family, humane society officials said. Greenhill said that Yohan is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations, microchipped, and is looking for an inside only home. For those new to rabbits, Greenhill has plenty of resources to help newbies get started.
Yohan is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Yohan, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.