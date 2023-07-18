 Skip to main content
...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Pet of the Week: Yohan

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: lop-eared Yohan lounging

If Yohan’s floppy ears and soulful gaze doesn’t capture your heart, then perhaps his striking blue eyes will!

Pet of the Week: Yohan looks up to you!

Our Pet of the Week is a friendly three-month-old lop rabbit who’s extremely sociable, according to Greenhill Humane Society staffers. Greenhill staff also tell us that while this diminutive little bunny may be small in size, but is fully packed with oodles of personality.

Yohan would love to find a family with young children who will play with him and hop around the house on adventures, Greenhill said. Greenhill’s staff tells us that Yohan also loves to get all the snacks!

Pet of the Week: Yohan loves snacks!

Yohan is working on his litter box skills and has a medical release that Greenhill staff will review in greater detail with his new family, humane society officials said. Greenhill said that Yohan is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations, microchipped, and is looking for an inside only home. For those new to rabbits, Greenhill has plenty of resources to help newbies get started.

Yohan is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Yohan, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet the most handsome, friendly, social bunny Yohan! He is a 3 month old male rabbit who has white fur and striking blue eyes. He is a Lop rabbit which means he is tiny and has floppy ears. Even small in size, he's packed with tons of personality! He's a very social boy and at his young age, would love to adventure around the house and get all of the snacks! Learn more at www.green-hill.org.

