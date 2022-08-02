Pet of the Week: Ziggy

EUGENE, Ore. – Although he may look permanently unimpressed, this old boy is full of love for anyone looking for a cuddly companion.
Ziggy is a 12-year-old grey tabby cat with soulful green eyes. He is very calm and mellow, and he loves to be petted and cuddled. Greenhill Humane Society says Ziggy likes to play in tunnels, play with a treat ball, use a scratching post and sit in the sun.
His previous caregiver says Ziggy is a “Sweet and loving kitty who loves to be brushed and snuggled with his people. He’s mellow and not too vocal unless he needs food or treats and is a lap kitty who likes his cubby.”
Greenhill says Ziggy has done well with other cats in the past and might do well with a calm dog if they were slowly introduced to each other. The humane society recommends kids who are willing to be calm with him and respect Ziggy’s boundaries. Ziggy still has a lot of life left in him, so if you want to give him a safe and comfy home with a soft place to sleep, visit him at Greenhill Humane Society.
Ziggy was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Ziggy or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.