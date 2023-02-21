 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: Merle and Parsnip

Pets of the Week Merle and Parsnip

EUGENE, Ore. – Merle and Parsnip are two fast feline friends looking for a loving home together!

Pet of the Week Merle

Merle

Merle, a grey tabby, and Parsnip, an orange and black tortoiseshell, are two best feline friends forever and must be adopted together. Merle is a chunky fellow who always shows up for meal time, and Parsnip is always happy to receive attention and pets. Both are very social, affectionate, and active cats who like to sleep together in their cat tree and greet their people at the door.

Pet of the Week Parsnip

Parsnip

Greenhill Humane Society says Merle and Parsnip would probably do alright with another dog or cat buddy in the home after a slow introduction period. They would also do great with kids, and would make a delightful addition to any family who joins their friendship.

Merle and Parsnip were Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Merle, Parsnip or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

