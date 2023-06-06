Pets of the Week: Polly and Herman

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Polly and Herman, a bonded pair of adorable bunnies who are looking to be adopted into their forever home together!
This hare pair are quite the sociable duo and love spending time together, though they prefer to live as neighbors in their own cages, according to the Greenhill Humane Society staff.
Polly, a four-year-old female black and dark grey mixed lop rabbit, can be shy at first but warms up quickly, Greenhill staff said. Greenhill staffers tell us that Polly’s ears only partially flop, making them airplane-like in appearance.
Herman, who is also four years old, is a white and black spotted Rex Mix rabbit with a densely plush fur coat, and is quite the outgoing and confident little guy who absolutely loves to get loved on, Greenhill staff said.
Greenhill tells us that Herman will run up and nudge his human’s hand for head and cheek pets. They are looking for an inside-only home with a family that will provide lots of social time, Greenhill staffers said.
These beautiful bunnies joined forces to make a sassy pair who would thrive in a home with endless love, Greenhill Humane Society officials said. Greenhill staff said that both Polly and Herman are litter box trained, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.
Polly and Herman are Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Polly and Herman, or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.