Pets of the Week: rescued German shepherds

EUGENE, Ore. – Several German shepherd mixes recently rescued from an overcrowding case are still up for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society. Meet Shawtz, Rush, Papa, Good Charlotte, Dylan, and Axel, who are all hoping to find their loving forever homes!

Several of these pups are under-socialized as a result of their previous living situation and are in need of patient, loving humans, Greenhill staff said.

On June 28, Eugene Animal Service investigators and code officers seized 19 German shepherds from an Elmira Road home after receiving numerous animal welfare complaints. Authorities said the dogs were not house broken, were kept indoors, and not properly socialized with people. The dogs were taken to Greenhill Humane Society, and there are still six available for adoption ranging in age from 1 to 7 years old, Greenhill staffers said.

Greenhill said their canine team has been actively working with the dogs, helping to build trust, teaching them leash skills and basic obedience. Some of them are shy, but they are all friendly and curious, Greenhill staffers said. Greenhill said all six of the pups have been vaccinated, are microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The six rescued German shepherds were, collectively, Tuesday's Pet(s) of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in any of these handsome canines, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.