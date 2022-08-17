Reusable takeout container program cuts waste -- and costs

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is launching a new program to help cut down on food waste in Benton County called Benton To Go.
Customers can buy a Benton To Go container with their meal from one of nine local restaurants in Corvallis and Philomath. They can take containers home, eat the leftovers, rinse the container, and return it to any participating location. Program organizers say customers can then get a new, sanitized container or a voucher for a future meal.
Program administrator Jeanette Hardison says after two years of trash from the pandemic, people are hungry for less wasteful packaging options.
“You actually can see through it a little bit,” Hardison said. “That's really good because you want to be able to see what your leftovers are, right? That's one of the most frequently wasted foods in a typical household, that's leftovers. And they get shoved to the back, this is a very noticeable container, you can see what's in it and know where it came from.”
To buy into the program, customers can make a one-time payment of $7 at one of the participating restaurants. To learn more, including which restaurants are participating, visit the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s website for more information.