...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 99. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to
low 70s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Possible near record warm lows will not give much relief
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Reusable takeout container program cuts waste -- and costs

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton To Go container

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is launching a new program to help cut down on food waste in Benton County called Benton To Go.

Customers can buy a Benton To Go container with their meal from one of nine local restaurants in Corvallis and Philomath. They can take containers home, eat the leftovers, rinse the container, and return it to any participating location. Program organizers say customers can then get a new, sanitized container or a voucher for a future meal.

Program administrator Jeanette Hardison says after two years of trash from the pandemic, people are hungry for less wasteful packaging options.

“You actually can see through it a little bit,” Hardison said. “That's really good because you want to be able to see what your leftovers are, right? That's one of the most frequently wasted foods in a typical household, that's leftovers. And they get shoved to the back, this is a very noticeable container, you can see what's in it and know where it came from.”

To buy into the program, customers can make a one-time payment of $7 at one of the participating restaurants. To learn more, including which restaurants are participating, visit the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s website for more information.

Tags

