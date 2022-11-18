 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Santa's Little Helpers

  • Updated
  • 0
Santa's Little Helpers main graphic

Join KEZI 9 News in being one of Santa's Little Helpers. Help give hope to children experiencing neglect, abuse, and poverty in our community. 

We're collecting diapers, clothes, and money to help kids in crisis through the Bags of Love program.  You can drop off items at one of the locations below.  

Donate now through December 31th.

KEZI 9 News 

2975 Chad Drive - Eugene

DC Real Estate

450 Country Club Road, Suite 260 - Eugene 

The Duck Store

Autzen Store - 2735 Leo Harris Parkway - Eugene

Campus Store - 895 E 13th Avenue - Eugene

Matthew Knight Arena - 1776 E 13th Avenue - Eugene

Student Recreation Center - 1320 E 15th Avenue - Eugene

Valley River Center - 293 Valley River Way - Eugene

Pacific Cascade Federal Credit Union

Downtown Office - 1075 Oak Street - Eugene

Springfield Office - 1190 Mohawk Boulevard - Springfield

North West Eugene/Santa Clara Square Office - 95F Division Avenue - Eugene

      

For more information on the Bags of Love program click here.

Recommended for you