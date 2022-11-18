Join KEZI 9 News in being one of Santa's Little Helpers. Help give hope to children experiencing neglect, abuse, and poverty in our community.
We're collecting diapers, clothes, and money to help kids in crisis through the Bags of Love program. You can drop off items at one of the locations below.
Donate now through December 31th.
KEZI 9 News
2975 Chad Drive - Eugene
DC Real Estate
450 Country Club Road, Suite 260 - Eugene
The Duck Store
Autzen Store - 2735 Leo Harris Parkway - Eugene
Campus Store - 895 E 13th Avenue - Eugene
Matthew Knight Arena - 1776 E 13th Avenue - Eugene
Student Recreation Center - 1320 E 15th Avenue - Eugene
Valley River Center - 293 Valley River Way - Eugene
Pacific Cascade Federal Credit Union
Downtown Office - 1075 Oak Street - Eugene
Springfield Office - 1190 Mohawk Boulevard - Springfield
North West Eugene/Santa Clara Square Office - 95F Division Avenue - Eugene
For more information on the Bags of Love program click here.