Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring moderate to strong east winds along with with
critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602,
603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --  The headstones at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Springfield are slowly getting refreshed, thanks to one local woman.

At first glance, you might think Annette Lattion is the groundskeeper. But she doesn't work for the cemetery, nor does she have a family member buried there.

But on her days off from work, you'll find Lattion on the cemetery grounds scrubbing away.

"I really didn't tell anybody I did this for almost a year because I thought they would think I was weird," said Lattion. "Because most people don't go to cemeteries and enjoy their day off like I do."

Her unique hobby of cleaning headstones goes back quite a ways. Lattion said she's always enjoyed cemeteries. In fact, she used to go with her daughter and read the headstones of the people buried there.

Then, about a year ago she came across a social media post of one woman who started cleaning headstones for free. Lattion decided she would try it out as well. Lattion contacted the Mt. Vernon Cemetery and said within 15 minutes, they gave her permission to start cleaning.

Woman cleans graves on free time

She relies heavily on D2 Solution to help get rid of years worth of dirt, lichen, and overgrown weeds. She'll scrub away, rinse with water, and the solution will continue to work for months to come.

''It brightens up the stones and they just... They're beautiful again like they were in the beginning," explained Lattion.

Sometimes, she'll take care of a whole family's plot, Like the Jacoby's that are buried at Mt. Vernon. In fact, their two daughters are the very first headstones she cleaned.

"The little girls caught my eye and that's when I stopped. They were only a year and a half and I think ten. Those were the first two I tackled."

Lattion said she enjoys looking up the names and learning more about who each individual was.

"It's cool reading the names. Just because they're headstones doesn't mean they weren't people. They were people," said Lattion. "Some of these names, have pictures in the lineup on the on the cemetery website and then you can kind of get an idea of who they were, when they came here, and what their life was like, what they did for a living. It's interesting."

If Lattion comes across the headstone of a veteran, or even a child, she'll leave a little something extra special.

"I bring flags for the military people and toys for the little kids. I can't leave coins on the stones because I didn't serve with them in the military, but I can leave that," said Lattion.

Lattion said she is more than happy to clean a headstone for anyone throughout the Lane County area, whether or not there are family members still in the area.

However, the cost of the D2 Solution, like most things, has increased over the past few months. Lattion buys all the products by herself and said she doesn't have any plans on stopping.

She does have a Venmo account for donations to keep her efforts ongoing.

To contact Annette Lattion you can send her an email at noodlesreddog22@outlook.com 

Her Venmo is @Annette-Lattion

