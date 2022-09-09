Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The headstones at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Springfield are slowly getting refreshed, thanks to one local woman.
At first glance, you might think Annette Lattion is the groundskeeper. But she doesn't work for the cemetery, nor does she have a family member buried there.
But on her days off from work, you'll find Lattion on the cemetery grounds scrubbing away.
"I really didn't tell anybody I did this for almost a year because I thought they would think I was weird," said Lattion. "Because most people don't go to cemeteries and enjoy their day off like I do."
Her unique hobby of cleaning headstones goes back quite a ways. Lattion said she's always enjoyed cemeteries. In fact, she used to go with her daughter and read the headstones of the people buried there.
Then, about a year ago she came across a social media post of one woman who started cleaning headstones for free. Lattion decided she would try it out as well. Lattion contacted the Mt. Vernon Cemetery and said within 15 minutes, they gave her permission to start cleaning.
She relies heavily on D2 Solution to help get rid of years worth of dirt, lichen, and overgrown weeds. She'll scrub away, rinse with water, and the solution will continue to work for months to come.
''It brightens up the stones and they just... They're beautiful again like they were in the beginning," explained Lattion.
Sometimes, she'll take care of a whole family's plot, Like the Jacoby's that are buried at Mt. Vernon. In fact, their two daughters are the very first headstones she cleaned.
"The little girls caught my eye and that's when I stopped. They were only a year and a half and I think ten. Those were the first two I tackled."
Lattion said she enjoys looking up the names and learning more about who each individual was.
"It's cool reading the names. Just because they're headstones doesn't mean they weren't people. They were people," said Lattion. "Some of these names, have pictures in the lineup on the on the cemetery website and then you can kind of get an idea of who they were, when they came here, and what their life was like, what they did for a living. It's interesting."
If Lattion comes across the headstone of a veteran, or even a child, she'll leave a little something extra special.
"I bring flags for the military people and toys for the little kids. I can't leave coins on the stones because I didn't serve with them in the military, but I can leave that," said Lattion.
Lattion said she is more than happy to clean a headstone for anyone throughout the Lane County area, whether or not there are family members still in the area.
However, the cost of the D2 Solution, like most things, has increased over the past few months. Lattion buys all the products by herself and said she doesn't have any plans on stopping.
She does have a Venmo account for donations to keep her efforts ongoing.
To contact Annette Lattion you can send her an email at noodlesreddog22@outlook.com
Her Venmo is @Annette-Lattion