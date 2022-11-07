 Skip to main content
Toys for Tots

  • 0
Toys for Tots
Gail Eitner

The holiday season is here, and Western Oregon families need your help.

Join KEZI 9 News, Bi-Mart and the U.S. Marine Corps, November 7th through December 9, 2022, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations for local children and families in need.

Toys for Tots drop boxes are located at any Lane County Bi-Mart store, as well as other locations. Below is a full list of drop-off sites, or you can make a monetary donation by clicking here.

If you or someone you know needs help this year, please CLICK HERE for more information about how to sign up.

Toy Box Location

Street Address

City

Bi-Mart (18th & Chambers)

1680 W. 18th Avenue

Eugene

Bi-Mart (Cottage Grove)

100 North Gateway Blvd

Cottage Grove

Bi-Mart (Creswell)

150 Melton Rd

Creswell

Bi-Mart (Junction)

110 E 6th Ave

Junction City

Bi-Mart (Mohawk)

1521 Mohawk Blvd

Springfield

Bi-Mart (River Road)

2030 River Road

Eugene

Bi-Mart (Royal)

4780 Royal Ave

Eugene

Bi-Mart (Thurston)

5744 Main St

Springfield

Bi-Mart (Veneta)

101 North Gateway Blvd

Veneta

Bi-Mart (Willakenzi Bi-Mart)

2510 Willakenzie Rd

Eugene

13th & Olive

1180 Willamette St

Eugene

ABC SUPPLY

4227 W. 6th Ave

Eugene

Absolute Health Medical Center

4765 Village Plaza Loop

Eugene

Air Weight

1730 Willow Creek Cir

Eugene

Amazon Corner

747 E. 32nd Avenue

Eugene

Ambassador Fireplaces

Showroom 2787 Olympic #12

Springfield

At Ease Home Care

1430 Pearl St

Eugene

Avamere Riverpart

425 Alexander Loop

Eugene

Bayberry Common

2211 Laura St.

Springfield

Big Daddy's Barber Shop

1401 Market St

Springfield

Bish's RV

93668 Highway 99 S

Junction City

Bow Tech

90554 OR-99

Eugene

Burn Boot Camp

2758 shadow View Dr

Eugene

Camping World

90855 Roberts Rd

Eugene

Cascade Title

4750 Village Plaza Loop

Eugene

Cascade Title

811 Willamette St.

Eugene

Chicos

40 Oakway Center

Eugene

Crescent Medical Clinic

2830 Crescent Ave

Eugene

Cricket Wireless

293 Valley River Center

Eugene

Crumbl Cookies

207 Coburg Rd

Eugene

Curtis Restaurant Equipment

555 Shelley St

Springfield

Daily Bagel

4770 Village Plaza Loop

Eugene

Defy

85 Division Ave

Eugene

Directors Mortgage

1500 Valley River Dr

Eugene

Dollar General

85 Emerald Pkwy

Creswell

Edward Jones

3067 W11th Ave

Eugene

Elks Lodge

1701 Centennial Blvd

Springfield

Emerald Valley Armory

147 W Oregon Ave

Creswell

Eugene Dental Group

4750 Village Plaza Loop

Eugene

Eugene Mortgage Brokers

1310 Coburg Rd

Eugene

Eugene Skin Divers

1090 W 6th Ave

Eugene

Eugene Toy & Hobby

32 E 11th Ave

Eugene

Evergreen Senior Living

3760 N Clarey St

Eugene

Evergreen Title

260 Country Club Rd

Eugene

Fidelity National Title

800 Willamette St

Eugene

Fidelity National Title

800 Willamette st #500

Eugene

Firestone Tires (Valley River Center)

310 Valley River Center

Eugene

Forever Strong Performance

5250 Highbanks Rd

Springfield

Franz Bakery

2000 Nugget Way

Eugene

Garden Way Retirement

175 S Garden Way

Eugene

Gateway Medical Center

1007 Harlow Rd

Springfield

Grain Millers Inc.

315 Madison St

Eugene

Hayden Homes

1285 Tirion Ave

Eugene

Homebridge

800 Willamette St

Eugene

Industrial Finishes and Systems

3455 W. 1st Ave

Eugene

Integrity Auto Repair

535 River Rd

Eugene

John L Scott Real Estate

2921 Crescent Ave

Eugene

Junction City Fire

1755 Juniper

Junction City

Kendall Toyota

373 Goodpasture Island Rd

Eugene

KEZI

2975 Chad Drive

Eugene

Lithia Nissan

2060 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Eugene

Loan Depot

1700 Valley River Dr

Eugene

Maurices

293 Valley River Center

Eugene

Megaform

485 Coburg Rd

Eugene

Metz Moto City

1083 state Highway 99 N

Eugene

Mohawk Medical Center

2000 N. 19th St

Springfield

Mood Fine Cannabis

40 River Loop Two

Eugene

Northern Radiator

29538 Airport Rd

Eugene

Northside Medical Clinic

3915 River Rd

Eugene

NOW Immediate Care Clinic

1711 Willamette St

Eugene

OnePeak Medical

98 E 11th Ave

Eugene

Oregon Medical Group Country Club Clinic

600 Country Club R

Eugene

Oregon Medical Group Garden Way Clinic

330 S Garden Way Ste 350

Eugene

Palace Coffee

55 Coburg Rd

Eugene

Palace Coffee

842 Pearl St

Eugene

Peppypotamus (Gateway Mall)

3000 Gateway St Suite 404

Springfield

Precision

4710 Village Plaza Loop

Eugene

Quest Diagnostics

217 Division Ave

Eugene

Quest Diagnostics

217 division Ave

Eugene

Radar Toys

3061 W11th Ave

Eugene

Reese Family Practice

1755 Coburg Road Suite 602

Eugene

Rise Services

1500 Valley River Dr

Eugene

River Walk Apartments

470 Alexander Loop

Eugene

Sanipac

1650 Glenwood Blvd

Eugene

Sherwin Williams

1520 18th St

Springfield

Sherwin Williams

3306 Gateway St

Springfield

Sherwin Williams

1054 Green Acres Rd

Eugene

Sherwin Williams

2866 Willamette St

Eugene

Siteone Landscape Supply

1285 Wallis St

Eugene

Smith & Jackson

911 Country Club Rd Ste 222

Eugene

Sonic Drive Thru

2043 Olympic St

Springfield

Sonic Drive Thru

2043 Olympic St

Springfield

Southtowne Medical Clinic

1835 Pearl St

Eugene

Springfield Fire HQ

225 5th St.

Springfield

Springfield Fire Station #1

1320 Willamette St

Eugene

Springfield Fire Station #14

4765 Main St

Springfield

Springfield Fire Station #16

6853 Main St

Springfield

Springfield Fire Station #2

1705 W 2nd Ave

Eugene

Springfield Fire Station #3

1225 28th St

Springfield

Springfield Fire Station #4

5th & M St.

Springfield

Springfield Fire Station #5

2705 Pheasant Blvd

Springfield

State Farm

2840 Crescent Ave #200

Eugene

Stone Bridge Apartments

89325 Old Coburg Rd Suite 100

Eugene

Thurston Medical Clinic

147 S. 52nd Place

Springfield

Tim Duncan Real Estate Inc

1140 Willagillespie Rd

Eugene

Timber Point

4865 Main St

Springfield

U of O Police Department

2141 E. 15th Ave

Eugene

UPS Store

1863 Pioneer Pkwy

Springfield

UPS Store

1574 Coburg Rd

Eugene

UPS Store

1056 Green Acres Rd

Eugene

UPS Store

65 Division Ave W-1

Eugene

UPS Store

1755 Ivy St

Junction City

UPS Store

4325 Commerce St Ste 111

Eugene

UPS Store

2852 Willamette St

Eugene

UPS Store

1755 Pacific Hwy W

Junction City

VFW

5344 Main St

Springfield

Vitality Bowls

440 Coburg Rd

Eugene

West Eugene Medical Clinic

4135 Quest Dr

Eugene

Western Beverage

1075 Owen Loop South

Eugene

Westmoreland Medical Clinic

1650 Chambers St

Eugene

Woodside Senior Living

4851 Main St

Springfield

