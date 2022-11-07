The holiday season is here, and Western Oregon families need your help.
Join KEZI 9 News, Bi-Mart and the U.S. Marine Corps, November 7th through December 9, 2022, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations for local children and families in need.
Toys for Tots drop boxes are located at any Lane County Bi-Mart store, as well as other locations. Below is a full list of drop-off sites, or you can make a monetary donation by clicking here.
If you or someone you know needs help this year, please CLICK HERE for more information about how to sign up.
Toy Box Location
Street Address
City
Bi-Mart (18th & Chambers)
1680 W. 18th Avenue
Eugene
Bi-Mart (Cottage Grove)
100 North Gateway Blvd
Cottage Grove
Bi-Mart (Creswell)
150 Melton Rd
Creswell
Bi-Mart (Junction)
110 E 6th Ave
Junction City
Bi-Mart (Mohawk)
1521 Mohawk Blvd
Springfield
Bi-Mart (River Road)
2030 River Road
Eugene
Bi-Mart (Royal)
4780 Royal Ave
Eugene
Bi-Mart (Thurston)
5744 Main St
Springfield
Bi-Mart (Veneta)
101 North Gateway Blvd
Veneta
Bi-Mart (Willakenzi Bi-Mart)
2510 Willakenzie Rd
Eugene
13th & Olive
1180 Willamette St
Eugene
ABC SUPPLY
4227 W. 6th Ave
Eugene
Absolute Health Medical Center
4765 Village Plaza Loop
Eugene
Air Weight
1730 Willow Creek Cir
Eugene
Amazon Corner
747 E. 32nd Avenue
Eugene
Ambassador Fireplaces
Showroom 2787 Olympic #12
Springfield
At Ease Home Care
1430 Pearl St
Eugene
Avamere Riverpart
425 Alexander Loop
Eugene
Bayberry Common
2211 Laura St.
Springfield
Big Daddy's Barber Shop
1401 Market St
Springfield
Bish's RV
93668 Highway 99 S
Junction City
Bow Tech
90554 OR-99
Eugene
Burn Boot Camp
2758 shadow View Dr
Eugene
Camping World
90855 Roberts Rd
Eugene
Cascade Title
4750 Village Plaza Loop
Eugene
Cascade Title
811 Willamette St.
Eugene
Chicos
40 Oakway Center
Eugene
Crescent Medical Clinic
2830 Crescent Ave
Eugene
Cricket Wireless
293 Valley River Center
Eugene
Crumbl Cookies
207 Coburg Rd
Eugene
Curtis Restaurant Equipment
555 Shelley St
Springfield
Daily Bagel
4770 Village Plaza Loop
Eugene
Defy
85 Division Ave
Eugene
Directors Mortgage
1500 Valley River Dr
Eugene
Dollar General
85 Emerald Pkwy
Creswell
Edward Jones
3067 W11th Ave
Eugene
Elks Lodge
1701 Centennial Blvd
Springfield
Emerald Valley Armory
147 W Oregon Ave
Creswell
Eugene Dental Group
4750 Village Plaza Loop
Eugene
Eugene Mortgage Brokers
1310 Coburg Rd
Eugene
Eugene Skin Divers
1090 W 6th Ave
Eugene
Eugene Toy & Hobby
32 E 11th Ave
Eugene
Evergreen Senior Living
3760 N Clarey St
Eugene
Evergreen Title
260 Country Club Rd
Eugene
Fidelity National Title
800 Willamette St
Eugene
Fidelity National Title
800 Willamette st #500
Eugene
Firestone Tires (Valley River Center)
310 Valley River Center
Eugene
Forever Strong Performance
5250 Highbanks Rd
Springfield
Franz Bakery
2000 Nugget Way
Eugene
Garden Way Retirement
175 S Garden Way
Eugene
Gateway Medical Center
1007 Harlow Rd
Springfield
Grain Millers Inc.
315 Madison St
Eugene
Hayden Homes
1285 Tirion Ave
Eugene
Homebridge
800 Willamette St
Eugene
Industrial Finishes and Systems
3455 W. 1st Ave
Eugene
Integrity Auto Repair
535 River Rd
Eugene
John L Scott Real Estate
2921 Crescent Ave
Eugene
Junction City Fire
1755 Juniper
Junction City
Kendall Toyota
373 Goodpasture Island Rd
Eugene
KEZI
2975 Chad Drive
Eugene
Lithia Nissan
2060 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Eugene
Loan Depot
1700 Valley River Dr
Eugene
Maurices
293 Valley River Center
Eugene
Megaform
485 Coburg Rd
Eugene
Metz Moto City
1083 state Highway 99 N
Eugene
Mohawk Medical Center
2000 N. 19th St
Springfield
Mood Fine Cannabis
40 River Loop Two
Eugene
Northern Radiator
29538 Airport Rd
Eugene
Northside Medical Clinic
3915 River Rd
Eugene
NOW Immediate Care Clinic
1711 Willamette St
Eugene
OnePeak Medical
98 E 11th Ave
Eugene
Oregon Medical Group Country Club Clinic
600 Country Club R
Eugene
Oregon Medical Group Garden Way Clinic
330 S Garden Way Ste 350
Eugene
Palace Coffee
55 Coburg Rd
Eugene
Palace Coffee
842 Pearl St
Eugene
Peppypotamus (Gateway Mall)
3000 Gateway St Suite 404
Springfield
Precision
4710 Village Plaza Loop
Eugene
Quest Diagnostics
217 Division Ave
Eugene
Radar Toys
3061 W11th Ave
Eugene
Reese Family Practice
1755 Coburg Road Suite 602
Eugene
Rise Services
1500 Valley River Dr
Eugene
River Walk Apartments
470 Alexander Loop
Eugene
Sanipac
1650 Glenwood Blvd
Eugene
Sherwin Williams
1520 18th St
Springfield
Sherwin Williams
3306 Gateway St
Springfield
Sherwin Williams
1054 Green Acres Rd
Eugene
Sherwin Williams
2866 Willamette St
Eugene
Siteone Landscape Supply
1285 Wallis St
Eugene
Smith & Jackson
911 Country Club Rd Ste 222
Eugene
Sonic Drive Thru
2043 Olympic St
Springfield
Southtowne Medical Clinic
1835 Pearl St
Eugene
Springfield Fire HQ
225 5th St.
Springfield
Springfield Fire Station #1
1320 Willamette St
Eugene
Springfield Fire Station #14
4765 Main St
Springfield
Springfield Fire Station #16
6853 Main St
Springfield
Springfield Fire Station #2
1705 W 2nd Ave
Eugene
Springfield Fire Station #3
1225 28th St
Springfield
Springfield Fire Station #4
5th & M St.
Springfield
Springfield Fire Station #5
2705 Pheasant Blvd
Springfield
State Farm
2840 Crescent Ave #200
Eugene
Stone Bridge Apartments
89325 Old Coburg Rd Suite 100
Eugene
Thurston Medical Clinic
147 S. 52nd Place
Springfield
Tim Duncan Real Estate Inc
1140 Willagillespie Rd
Eugene
Timber Point
4865 Main St
Springfield
U of O Police Department
2141 E. 15th Ave
Eugene
UPS Store
1863 Pioneer Pkwy
Springfield
UPS Store
1574 Coburg Rd
Eugene
UPS Store
1056 Green Acres Rd
Eugene
UPS Store
65 Division Ave W-1
Eugene
UPS Store
1755 Ivy St
Junction City
UPS Store
4325 Commerce St Ste 111
Eugene
UPS Store
2852 Willamette St
Eugene
UPS Store
1755 Pacific Hwy W
Junction City
VFW
5344 Main St
Springfield
Vitality Bowls
440 Coburg Rd
Eugene
West Eugene Medical Clinic
4135 Quest Dr
Eugene
Western Beverage
1075 Owen Loop South
Eugene
Westmoreland Medical Clinic
1650 Chambers St
Eugene
Woodside Senior Living
4851 Main St
Springfield