Fire danger increasing by the weekend

Good evening! Temperatures will be heating up by this weekend, with a three day heat wave that will commence Friday and end Sunday.
A Heat Advisory has already been issued ahead of the heat, with high temperatures between 95-99° Fri, Sat, and Sun.
Also, the fire danger will be increasing too. This is because humidity values will drop as low as 18°, along with gusty afternoon winds between 12-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph. At this time, we have not met the criteria for a Red Flag Warning. You need relative humidity under 15% and sustained winds at 25 mph or greater.
Next week, remains quiet and not as hot.