Fire danger increasing by the weekend

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...


* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98F expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

.There is a 50% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across the southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...


The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Fire danger increasing by the weekend

Good evening! Temperatures will be heating up by this weekend, with a three day heat wave that will commence Friday and end Sunday.

A Heat Advisory has already been issued ahead of the heat, with high temperatures between 95-99° Fri, Sat, and Sun.

Also, the fire danger will be increasing too. This is because humidity values will drop as low as 18°, along with gusty afternoon winds between 12-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph. At this time, we have not met the criteria for a Red Flag Warning. You need relative humidity under 15% and sustained winds at 25 mph or greater.

Next week, remains quiet and not as hot.

 

