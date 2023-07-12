Fire danger increasing by the weekend

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98F expected. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington &&